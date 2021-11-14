Virat Kohli Congratulates National Sports Awards Winners; 'Your Excellence Will Inspire'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday turned to social media to send his good wishes to all the National Sports awards winners. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to post a congratulatory message for those who received the national sports awards by President Ram Nath Kovind. Kohli, who himself is a Khel Ratna awardee, congratulated all the winners and said that their excellence will inspire many people to pursue a sporting career.

A great moment of pride and congratulations to all the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Adventure award winners. Your excellence will inspire so many people to pursue their sporting passion. pic.twitter.com/VybwDZy0vf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 14, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the National Sports Awards 2021 to as many as 62 individuals and three institutions. Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was handed out the Khel Ratna at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13. Ravi Kumar, Lovlina Borgohain, and Sreejesh PR are amongst other Olympic medal-winning athletes who were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj was also handed out the Khel Ratna on Saturday. She became the first woman cricketer in India to receive the highest sporting honour of the country. Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri also received the Khel Ratna on Saturday for his outstanding achievements in the sport. Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Krishna Nagar, and Manish Narwal are the five para-athletes awarded the Khel Ratna this year for their medal-winning performances at Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) P Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player) Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter) Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower) Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton) Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter) Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Arjuna Awardees

Arpinder Singh (athletics) Simranjit Kaur (boxing) Shikhar Dhawan(cricket) Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman (fencing) Monika (hockey) Vandana Katariya (hockey) Sandeep Narwal (kabaddi) Himani Uttam Parab (mallakhamb) Abhishek Verma (shooting) Ankita Raina (tennis) Deepak Punia (wrestling) Dilpreet Singh (hockey) Harman Preet Singh (hockey) Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey) Surender Kumar (hockey) Amit Rohidas (hockey) Birendra Lakra (hockey) Sumit (hockey) Nilakanta Sharma (hockey) Hardik Singh (hockey) Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey) Gurjant Singh(hockey) Mandeep Singh (hockey) Shamsher Singh (hockey) Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (hockey) Varun Kumar (hockey) Simranjeet Singh (hockey) Yogesh Kathuniya (para-athletics) Nishad Kumar (para-athletics) Praveen Kumar (para-athletics) Suhash Yathiraj (para badminton) Singhraj Adhana (para shooting) Bhavina Patel (para table-tennis) Harvinder Singh (para archery) Sharad Kumar (para-athletics)

Dronacharya Awardees (Lifetime)

TP Ouseph (Athletics) Sarkar Talwar (Cricket) Harpal Singh (Hockey) Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi) Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming)

Dronacharya Awardees (Regular)

Radhakrishnan Nair (Athletics) Sandhya Gurung (Boxing) Pritam Siwach (Hockey) Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting) Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis)

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports

Lekha KC (Boxing) Abhijeet Kunte (Chess) Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey) Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi) Sajjan Singh (Wrestling)

Image: ViratKohli/Twitter/PTI