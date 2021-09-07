Virat Kohli 'courageous' Not Classless: Wasim Jaffer Fixes Foreign Media Outlet's Headline

Team India's former cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday rapped an American News outlet for using the term 'classless' over Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration. Team India on Monday defeated Team India on Monday displayed yet another fighting performance on a flat pitch at the Oval and secured a comprehensive 157-run victory over England. The Virat Kohli-led squad went up 2-1 in the five-match Test series, with the lats game set to be played at the Old Trafford from September 10.

During the match, Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a unique way of celebration that was indirectly pointed out at the Barmy Army who gave the skipper a musical farewell when he was dismissed in Headingley. Virat Kohli celebrated the fall of wickets on Monday by gesturing like he was blowing a trumpet. Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration soon went viral on social media and England's Barmy Army shared the picture.

Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint 🤣🤝#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lFCk8FCCte — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 6, 2021

To clear up any confusion, I don't really love this. I find it weird when a top-class sportsman isn't content with winning a game, having totally outplayed the opposition, but wants to stick it to the fans too. https://t.co/s2LJi4HnuK — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 6, 2021

Yea it doesn’t look good for him! No need — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 6, 2021

Wasim Jaffer terms Virat Kohli 'captain courageous'

Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter handle and fixed the headline of the American media outlet calling Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration 'classless'. In fact, Jaffer called Virat Kohli 'captain courageous' and applauded Team India for bringing dead game into life.

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win.

Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/LivwgPcUtv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

Virat Kohli registers another record on his name

With the win in the Oval Test against England on Monday, India skipper Virat Kohl has become the Asian captain with the most number of wins (6) in SENA countries. SENA comprises South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Over the course of his career as captain, Kohli has recorded three Test wins in the UK, two in Australia and one in South Africa.

Kohli is already the most successful Indian Test captain, having surpassed MS Dhoni in 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side stormed to an emphatic 157-run win over England to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 in the five-match series. This was also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

