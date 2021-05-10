Virat Kohli Covid-19 Donation: Indian Captain's Fans Angrily Slam Critics For Harsh Views

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, members of the cricketing world have been seen trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. Recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had announced an initiative to raise funds for Covid-19 relief which received backlash from critics.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on May 7 that they have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for Covid-19 relief and asked everyone to support the campaign through a donation. The funds from the campaign are allotted to ACT grants for tackling the immediate shortage of oxygen supply. The campaign has a goal of INR 7 crore and has already crossed the 4 crore mark. The Virat Kohli Covid-19 donation campaign also saw the couple donate INR 2 crore, to begin with.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

However, critics argued that the Virat Kohli net worth was enough to provide the campaign amount and that celebrities shouldn’t ask for a donation when they have an abundance of money with them. The critics further questioned asking common individuals to donate when they are the ones who get most affected by the pandemic. On the other hand, Kohli's supporters appreciated the generosity and initiative started by the Indian captain and slammed harsh opinions on the same. They argued that INR 2 crore was a big amount and the cricketer was blamed even after donating and starting an important initiative.

Some people are complaining virat and anushka donated 2 crores ONLY 🤮🤮 if you donate even then you're questioned, ye bhagwaan 🤮 — Surya Bhatt (@SunRayB) May 7, 2021

Those who are not even donating Rs.2 are questioning virat kohli's 2 crore donation. Wow ! — 🧁 (@ohhmmm0) May 7, 2021

#ViratKohli after watching people appreciating Pat Cummins for donating 37 lakh & trolling him for donating 2 Crs+ the crowd funding & donation during the 1st wave. pic.twitter.com/mqbS4ywUIX — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) May 10, 2021

Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at INR 196 crore (USD 26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around INR 900 crore (USD 119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is INR 7 crores (USD 925,730) per annum, as well as the Virat Kohli IPL salary of INR 17 crores annually.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

Cricketers started coming forward to donate after the IPL suspension inspired by the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000 while IPL commentator Akash Chopra also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

