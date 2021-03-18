Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted All-time Record In T20 Internationals After Loss To England

India captain Virat Kohli is often hailed as a modern-day great by many cricket pundits and his exploits with the bat have been instrumental in the team's success. The star player has showcased exemplary batsmanship across formats and he has led the Indian cricket team from the front with his astonishing consistency. However, the champion cricketer has visibly struggled in one particular aspect of the game and has also created an embarrassment in T20Is.

India vs England: Virat Kohli creates an unwanted record with his butterfingers

There has been a significant rise in the fielding standards of Indian cricket in the recent past and Virat Kohli was also considered as one of the safest fielders in the team. With this remarkable fitness and agility, the cricketer has produced several stunning efforts in the field. However, the skipper has visibly struggled lately and he has been under the scanner for his ordinary catching abilities.

Virat Kohli once again failed to make the most of a fairly simple chance during the India vs England 3rd T20, as he failed to gather Jos Buttler's catch when the England wicketkeeper-batsman was batting on 76. According to OptaJim, Virat Kohli has now dropped 8 catches in men's T20Is since the start of 2019. This makes him the player with the most dropped catches to his name when it comes to the Test-playing nations.

Virat Kohli stats in T20Is

The Virat Kohli stats in T20Is make up for a staggering read. The right-hander has featured in 88 matches for Team India in the shortest format. The top-order batter has 3078 runs to his name, along with 27 half-centuries. The Indian skipper has a stunning average of 52.2 and has scored runs at an impressive strike-rate of 138.43.

The player has roared back into form with two successive half-centuries against England. Kohli registered his 27th half-century during the India vs England 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad, which also is his 11th fifty-plus score in the format as a captain. In doing so, he levelled Kane Williamson (also 11) as captains with the most fifty-scores in T20I cricket. It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli also is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, and he also is the first player to enter the 3000-run club.

Image source: AP