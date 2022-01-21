Virat Kohli Dances In Dressing Room While Watching Rishabh Pant Bat In 2nd ODI: WATCH

Former Team ODI captain Virat Kohli was delighted to see Rishabh Pant hit a four off Andile Phehlukwayo's bowling as he was seen dancing in the dressing room shortly after.

Pant played an exceptional inning as he smacked 85 runs off just 71 deliveries before he was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi. The Indian wicket-keeper's knock included 10 fours and two sixes. Here is a look at Kohli's reaction after Pant's shot and some of the reactions to the same.

Virat Kohli dances after Rishabh Pant hits a four

After Rishabh Pant hit a boundary, several fans took to social media and pointed out Virat Kohli's reaction to the same. The 33-year old seems relaxed and can be seen enjoying his time in the dressing room as he shows some excellent dancing steps.

Virat Kohli dancing after that Rishabh Pant 4 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0YuKNnez8h — Sriniwas💔 (@viratian_life) January 21, 2022

@imVkohli dancing in the dressing room 😍 — HARISH (@cristianoharish) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

Whenever any teammate performs well he always enjoys & reacts like this even after getting out on DUCK. He knows very well how to boost up & encourage the players.STILL people say he was not a capable captain🙃

We can nvr get a better captain than him#captainkohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XP8FwhWnjA — Ritik Bansal (@Ritikbansal45) January 21, 2022

Thats how a human mindset to be like him be free and chill thought u got failure and don't care about dogs who barks then only u'll be free and keep ur mindset postive and can perform well in future.... Kohli ❤️#duck #ViratKohli #KLRahul #Rishabpant #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/zuLZhV86Do — King (@King81450681) January 21, 2022

IND vs SA 1st ODI review: South Africa win by 31 runs

Following a 2-1 Test series win, South Africa continued their momentum into the ODI series as they beat India by 31 runs in the first match. Centuries from captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas set the Men in Blue a decent target of 297 runs.

In reply, India managed 265 runs in their 50 overs despite getting a good start from their top order. Returning opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 79 runs off 84 deliveries, while Virat Kohli scored a fifty. After the top three were dismissed, the wickets began to fall quickly until Shardul Thakur hit a fantastic unbeaten fifty, only for it to go in vain.

