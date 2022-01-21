Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Dances In Dressing Room While Watching Rishabh Pant Bat In 2nd ODI: WATCH

Former Team ODI captain Virat Kohli was delighted to see Rishabh Pant hit a four off Andile Phehlukwayo's bowling as he was seen dancing in the dressing room.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Pant played an exceptional inning as he smacked 85 runs off just 71 deliveries before he was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi. The Indian wicket-keeper's knock included 10 fours and two sixes. Here is a look at Kohli's reaction after Pant's shot and some of the reactions to the same.

Virat Kohli dances after Rishabh Pant hits a four

After Rishabh Pant hit a boundary, several fans took to social media and pointed out Virat Kohli's reaction to the same. The 33-year old seems relaxed and can be seen enjoying his time in the dressing room as he shows some excellent dancing steps.

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

IND vs SA 1st ODI review: South Africa win by 31 runs

Following a 2-1 Test series win, South Africa continued their momentum into the ODI series as they beat India by 31 runs in the first match. Centuries from captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas set the Men in Blue a decent target of 297 runs.

In reply, India managed 265 runs in their 50 overs despite getting a good start from their top order. Returning opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 79 runs off 84 deliveries, while Virat Kohli scored a fifty. After the top three were dismissed, the wickets began to fall quickly until Shardul Thakur hit a fantastic unbeaten fifty, only for it to go in vain.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Fans wondering how to watch the IND vs SA ODI series live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD. As for the India vs South Africa live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all the matches of the series on the social media handles of the two teams.

