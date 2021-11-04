Last Updated:

Virat Kohli, David Warner And Gautam Gambhir Wish 'joy & Happiness' To Fans On Diwali

Virat Kohli took to social media and wrote a message for fans that the festival of lights illuminates everyone's life with joy and happiness.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Image: AP/ PTI


As India celebrates the auspicious festival of Diwali on Thursday, Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Australia opener David Warner extended wishes to the nation. Virat Kohli and David Warner are currently in UAE, where both cricketers are playing in the T20 World Cup for their respective nations. 

In his social media post, Virat Kohli wrote that the festival of lights illuminates everyone's life with joy and happiness. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir wrote this Diwali bring immense happiness to India as the country moves forward on the path of prosperity. David Warner wished fans through his Instagram post.

 

 

Team India's performance in the T20 World Cup so far

Ahead of the T20 World Cup Team, India were considered as one of the favourites to win the title, but the Men in Blue are struggling to make it into the semi-final after crushing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. The team, however, bounced back in style by beating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday.KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were back to their best, sending an inexperienced Afghanistan bowling attack for leather hunt. 

With India batting first, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul finally brought their A-game on the pitch and sent the inexperienced Afghanistan side for a leather hunt. Rohit (74 off 47 balls) and KL Rahul (69 off 48 balls) put up a record 140 runs for the opening stand. This was also the highest partnership total in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The Pandya-Pant duo clobbered 63 runs in 3.3 overs to take the total to 210, surpassing Afghanistan's reach. 

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first international game in six months and white ball international after four years, was too good for the Afghans with figures of 2 for 12 in four overs that also had 12 dots. Jasprit Bumrah (1/25 in 4 overs) was steady as usual, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/19 in 3 overs) looked decent. Mohammed Shami (3/32 in 4 overs) got a bit of the stick but picked wickets regularly. 

Image: AP/ PTI

First Published:
