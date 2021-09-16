Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Decides To Step Down As T20 Captain, Netizens Respond With Memes

Virat Kohli decided to step down from the role of Indian cricket captain in the T20 World Cup, fans took to social media and expressed their emotions with memes

Virat Kohli

Image: PTI, @hp_mode2 Twitter


In a shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down from the role of the Indian cricket captain in the T20 World Cup. The statement uploaded on Kohli's Instagram has since garnered over two million in just two hours. As soon the cricketer revealed his decision, the social media was flooded with a plethora of reactions from fans. While many showed their support to Kohli's decision by writing about how proud they are of his achievements so far, some fans resorted to memes and comedy to react to the major news.

Virat Kohli steps down

Taking to his social media, the 32-year-old cricketer announced that he will be stepping down from the post of captain for the T20 World Cup. An excerpt from the statement read, ''I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.''

Virat Kohli memes

It did not take long for fans to flood the social media to respond to Kohli's decision. It also started a meme fest on Twitter as many also used it as an opportunity to show their support to the cricketer's decision. The memes ranged from fans feeling dejected to the netizens' take on rumours about Rohit Sharma being appointed as the Captain. One user took a popular meme format to show the situation of finding Kohli's successor. Another fan hilariously depicted the situation where Sharma would come to know about his new captaincy.

One user depicted how Rohit Shamra would accept the role of captaincy from Virat Kohli through a popular meme template. One fan had a hilarious take on Virat Kohli's reaction after the captaincy would go to Rohit Sharma by using the popular Munna Bhai meme template. Here are a number of memes circulating on the internet after Kohli's decision to step down from the T20 captaincy.

Image: PTI

