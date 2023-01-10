Virat Kohli Declares Rohit Sharma Out Before DRS Call But India Captain Survives; WATCH

Prior to getting on the field and playing another outstanding knock with the bat, former Team India captain Virat Kohli brought on his umpiring shoes and gave his verdict on a close call involving skipper Rohit Sharma. While the on-field umpire gave the decision as not out and the verdict stayed despite Sri Lanka's review, Kohli had another view on the incident.

Virat Kohli hilariously 'declares' Rohit out from dugout

As seen in the video below, Virat Kohli seemed amused after Team India captain Rohit Sharma was deemed not out. The skipper was batting on 45 runs off 35 deliveries when a delivery from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga hit him on his pads, resulting in the entire Sri Lankan team appealing for a wicket.

When the on-field umpire gave the incident as not out, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka asked for a review. With ball tracking giving umpire's call, the decision of the on-field umpire stood. While ball tracking showed that the ball was hitting the top of the middle stump, Kohli was confident that Rohit should have been out. The 34-year-old, who was sitting next to Ishan Kishan in the dugout, could be seen raising his finger.

While it remains unclear if Rohit should have indeed been given out or not, the Indian skipper did make the most of the opportunity by scoring 83 runs off 67 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and three sixes. He put on an outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs along with Shubman Gill, who scored 70 runs off 60 balls. Gill's knock included 11 boundaries. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka then made the first major breakthrough in the 20th over by dismissing Gill via an LBW.

After Gill was sent back to the dugout, frmer Team India captain Virat Kohli took the onus upon himself to help the side register a reasonable total. After surviving two instances of fortune, Kohli went on to register his 45th ODI ton and in the process also guided India to a massive total of 373 runs. The 34-year-old smacked 113 runs off just 87 deliveries, an inning that included 12 fours and a six.