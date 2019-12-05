Virat Kohli Decodes Basic Rule Of Bowling In T20 Cricket, Says 'no Way Around'

Ahead of the first T20 against West Indies on Friday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that having two wrist spinners is a big advantage playing in Australia but T20 cricket is all about balance and hence, we see variations in the bowling line up. Referring to the spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli said that the team pre-dominantly tries to play one of them with either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sunday to give the team all kinds of variety in the bowling attack. The skipper also added that it is necessary to have six bowling options in T20 cricket and that is the basic rule of the shortest format of the game.

READ | Virat Kohli Reveals Team India's New 'one Stays Till End' Strategy

The basic rule of T20 cricket

Addressing the media on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said, "Having two wrist spinners is big advantage playing in Australia in big fields, there might be some games where both might play together but in T20 cricket as I mentioned it's all about balance and pre-dominantly we see one guy playing with Jadeja and one with Washington because it gives us all kinds of variety in the bowling attack along with the two-seamers and the all-rounder."

READ | Fans Want Virat Kohli To Aim For Remarkable '3-peat' After He Unseats Smith On ICC Charts

Furthermore, he added, "You need to have six bowling options in T20 cricket, that's the basic rule. You cannot go in with five bowlers expecting them to bowl 4 each. It is very difficult as a team after a while. I think that is the balance we need to create. Two wrist-spinners as I said, there might be opportunities or both of them to play together."

WATCH THIS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul's Incredible Coordinated Practice

'Jadeja is in the best batting form'

Kohli also reflected upon Ravindra Jadeja and his recent form since the World Cup. The skipper said, "Bringing Jaddu (Jadeja) back as well, we feel he is batting really well. He is probably in the best batting form of his life, bowling he is a proper finger spinner, very accurate as well and we don't have any doubts on him in the field. I think this is really his best phase as an all-rounder and we want to maximize that. Even Washington has been good with the new ball, so we are very happy with the way our options are placed. It all depends on what we need to take on the park according to what game we are playing. I think T20 cricket is all about being flexible in where people ball and where people bat. There won't be a set position. We have to be unpredictable."

READ | Abdul Razzaq Does A Shoaib Akhtar, Attacks His Own Pakistan Side For Being No.1 In T20s