Virat Kohli Dedicates IPL 50 To Daughter Vamika With Sweet Gesture As Anushka Claps

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one of the inconsistent sides of the Indian Premier League, still searching for its maiden title. However, the manner in which the team has started the current season, with four wins on the trot, might make fans believe that the drought could end this year. The latest win against Rajasthan Royals too made headlines for the side’s dominance and one of the highlights was the captain’s gesture for his newborn daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli dedicates half-century to daughter Vamika

RCB was at its dominant best, chasing the target of 178 set by Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put up an unbeaten partnership to achieve the target in just 16.3 overs. While the latter became the talking point for his knock of 101 in 52 balls, his partner too played a classy knock of 72 in 47 balls.

The standout moment was when Virat got to his half-century off 34 balls. The skipper first raised his bat to mark his milestone and then blew kisses to the stand, where actor-wife Anushka Sharma stood up to applaud the swashbuckling batsman. Virat then made a sweet ‘rock a baby’ gesture, moving his hands like cradling a baby, to express his love for his daughter.

Even Anushka’s brother, producer Karnesh Sharma was awed by the gesture and posted snip by snip moment on his Instagram stories along with heart emojis.

‘Virushka’ had welcomed their first baby, Vamika on January 11 this year. While the couple is yet to share the first picture of the baby's face, and even requested the paparazzi to respect her privacy, the shutterbugs have still clicked Anushka arriving with the baby at various locations.

Meanwhile, RCB is currently on the top of the IPL table with four wins from four matches. Virat too is among the top run-scorers list at no 8 with 143 runs at an average of 47.66.

