Virat Kohli Delineates How Life Would Be If He Wakes Up As Soccer Icon Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has never been shy about expressing his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. On multiple occasions, Kohli has stated that Ronaldo is his favourite athlete and that he admires the Manchester United striker's work ethic and training regime. Kohli recently revealed what he would do if he woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo one day.

"I would do a scan of my brain (if I woke up as Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from," Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries.

Kohli opens up on his most memorable IPL moment

Kohli also revealed his favourite show and recalled the one game that broke his heart. In terms of his favourite show, Kohli said it is "Peaky Blinders", and while talking about the game that broke his heart, the former RCB captain remembered the IPL final from 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated his side to lift their first title.

"IPL final 2016 and that same year, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede against West Indies," Kohli said.

When asked about his most memorable moment in the IPL, Kohli recalled the league stage game that they played against Delhi in 2016 and the very next qualifier, where AB de Villiers helped the side win with his incredible knock alongside Iqbal Abdulla.

"The last game that we played in 2016 was against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB (de Villiers) played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him at the other end. The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, the video also featured RCB captain Faf du Plessis and fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj. While Du Plessis picked Roger Federer as his favourite athlete, Siraj named Ronaldo. The South African legend went for 'Friends' when asked about his favourite show and Siraj named the Spanish web series 'Money Heist' as his pick.

As far as the ongoing season for RCB is concerned, the Du Plessis-led side is currently sitting at the No. 7 position in the points table. RCB have won one out of the two matches that they have played so far in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

