Virat Kohli Departs For 45 Runs In Historic 100th Test Match As Wait For 71st Ton Remains

Virat Kohli's search for yet another century continues as the former Team India skipper once again failed with the bat during the Indi vs Sri Lanka 1st Tets in Mohali. Kohli looked solid in the middle and was heading towards a fine half-century before Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Lasith Lasith Embuldeniya stopped him five runs short of the target. While fans inside the stadium gave Virat Kohli a standing ovation, social media users also expressed their disappointment over Virat Kohli's wicket.

IND VS SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli 100th Test gets begins with disappointment

Lasith Embuldeniya produced a special delivery to get rid of Virat Kohli during India's 1st Innings. Flighted delivery from the left-arm spinner lands on the good length spot and as Kohli went on backfoot to defend the ball, the delivery spun away, beating his outside edge and hit the top of the off-stump. Virat Kohli's 45 runs inning was laced with five boundaries.

Huge breakthrough for Sri Lanka!



Virat Kohli departs for 45 in his 100th Test, Embuldeniya gets his second wicket.#WTC23 | #INDvSL | https://t.co/ScZZovuKMu pic.twitter.com/aZ9Uk5M5bB — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2022

Here's how Twitter reacted to his dismissal

At the End of the day 💔 anthe ika!!!! @imVkohli Enduku anna ila 😢 — Tharun xavier 🔔 (@Elvintweetz) March 4, 2022

Completely misjudged king @imVkohli 😔 — Pradeep Kalyan Bhakthudu✊✊✊ (@PawanKa26537450) March 4, 2022

IND vs SL 1st Test highlights so far

Having won the toss in his very first match as Test skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. Both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal gave a strong start to the team with the opening duo putting on a half-century stand in the first session. Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall after scoring just 28 runs of 29 balls.

The opener handed pulled a short delivery from Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara straight to Suranga Lakmal. Mayank Agarwal's was the next to go after scoring 33 runs, with left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya trapping him in front of the wicket. While India looked in control during the first session, Sri Lanka bowlers picked wickets post-lunch to stage a comeback into the match. Virat Kohli was first to be dismissed with Embuldeniya dismissing him for his second wicket of the innings and third for India. Hanuma Vihari who batted well for his half-century failed to convert it to the big score after he was bowled by Vishwa Fernando. The right-handed batsman chased the delivery outside the off stump and tried to drive the delivery only to drag back the delivery onto his stump.