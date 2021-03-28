Virat Kohli Disappointed After Losing Another Toss, Says 'completely Out Of My Control'

India is all set to take on the limited-overs world champions England in the third one-day international at MCA stadium, Pune. However, seems like Virat Kohli's luck is getting dried by the day, as the Indian cricket team skipper yet again lost the toss against England. In the three-match ODI series, Virat Kohli has not won the toss even a single time. Having won the toss, England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler invited India to bat first.

Virat Kohli's toss record in the series against England has not been sound. Before losing the third ODI's toss, out of the 11 tosses in the series so far, the Indian captain has won just two and lost nine. Now, the loss of toss statistics for Virat Kohli has pushed to 10 out of 12 tosses. It all started in the Test series where Kohli won just one toss (second Test) and went on to lose three.

During the toss, Virat Kohli too expressed his disappointment for losing the toss, however, in a jolly manner he said that toss is completely out of his control. " I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat, and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall - Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, afer being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav."

Meanwhile, Kohli's counterpart Jos Butler included Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran who proved to be costly in the second ODI against India.

This is how India and England's playing XI looks like:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

(Image Credits: BCCI/Twitter)