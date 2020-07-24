Virat Kohli Discloses Mother's Typical First Reaction To Transformative Fitness Regime

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without much trouble whatsoever.

RCB captain Virat Kohli reveals how his mother was initially unhappy with his training regime

Virat Kohli's journey from a chubby teenager to one of the fittest athletes in the sport is nothing short of inspirational. The way Virat Kohli trains is not how an average cricketer does. His training regime is extensive and the Indian captain is extremely particular about the way he trains. However, Virat Kohli's mother was initially not happy with her son's gruelling training which was recently revealed by the RCB captain himself.

While speaking to Mayank Agarwal on his show Open Nets with Mayank, Virat Kohli recalled how his mother Saroj was not happy with his training regime. The video of the same was shared by the BCCI on it's official Twitter handle. Mayank Agarwal asked Virat Kohli if he remembered any conversation with his mother or any family member over his fitness regime.

The RCB captain replied saying that his mom used to feel and tell him that he didn't eat anything, which is why he had become so weak. He added that it is a very regular thing any mother would say. Kohli further said that they (mothers) didn't understand the difference between having concern and professionalism towards the sport you're playing. He reckoned for them, if the child is not looking chubby, there's something wrong with him.

The RCB veteran also revealed that his mom would often tell him that he was looking sick and added that it was both, funny and annoying. Kohli exclaimed that he always told her that he is not sick and he was doing it because he wanted to play. The 31-year old mentioned that it was extremely difficult to convince her. Kohli pointed out that it was really tough when he would see something delicious on his table. However, he recalled that time and said those were good times.

Moms be like 😅



Listen in to what @imVkohli's mother thought of him when he started his fitness regime.



@mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/WSYyBUIBeh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM