Virat Kohli Discloses Rohit Sharma's Opening Partner In Upcoming England ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred as openers in India’s series-clinching over England in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad. The cricketing action will now shift to the ODI segment of England’s ongoing tour of India. Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series, the ‘Men in Blue’ skipper Virat Kohli made a huge announcement regarding Rohit Sharma’s opening partner.

India vs England: Captain confirms return of Shikhar Dhawan as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner

In a pre-series virtual press conference, Virat Kohli confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the batting for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the ODIs against England. The Indian skipper said that they will “definitely open” and further went on to praise the opening combo. Kohli stated that they have both “been amazing over the past few years” at the top of the order for India in ODI cricket.

The ODI series between India and England is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The first match is set to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday, March 23. The Indian team arrived at the venue on Sunday, i.e. a day after their emphatic 47-run win over England in the series-deciding fifth T20I match.

A big hello from the MCA Stadium, Pune, our venue for the three ODIs against England.@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kknsGqpzkR — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2021

Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket

The Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. The right-handed batsman made his debut for India back in 2007. Since then, he has represented the country in 38 Tests, 224 ODIs and 111 T20I matches. The 33-year-old has compiled 2,615 Test runs at an average of 46.69 and an additional 9,115 runs in 217 ODI innings at the rate of 49.27.

Rohit Sharma is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 2,864 runs as he is only behind Virat Kohli’s run tally in the format. Overall, Sharma has struck 40 international tons across all forms of the game.

