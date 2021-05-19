Virat Kohli Donates INR 16.7 Lakh For Treatment Of Ex-India Cricketer's Mother

Virat Kohli's donation drive during COVID-19 continues as the Team India skipper came out to give support to the mother of an ex-India women's team player who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Former cricketer K.S. Sravanthi Naidu's mother was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. Team India fielding coach R Sridhar had tagged Kohli as well as Hanuma Vihari to financially assist the former cricketer for the treatment of her parents.

According to media reports, Virat Kohli has made a donation of INR 6.77 lakhs to help K.S. Sravanthi Naidu save her mother S. K. Suman. As per the reports, Virat Kohli donation for Covid-19 comes following a tweet tagged to him by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, seeking help for the former women's cricketer who had already spent INR 16 lakhs for treatment of her mother, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Vidya reportedly told the media that she "was amazed at" the "spontaneous gesture" from Kohli while expressing her gratitude towards Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who had taken up the issue with Kohli. As per the report, the HCA Apex Council has already sanctioned INR 3 lakhs for the same cause and would be releasing another INR 2 lakhs soon.

Before this Team India skipper along with his wife Anushka Sharma, launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. The Virat Kohli donation was announced as a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working towards funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. Taking the leaf out of Kohli's book, India Test specialist Hanuma Vihari also raised funds through Ketto for the family.

