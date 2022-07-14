Virat Kohli 'dropped' Or Rested? Fans Speculate Post IND Vs WI T20I Squad Announcement

Netizens were disappointed to know that former Team India captain Virat Kohli has been given rest for the upcoming tour of the West Indies that is set to begin on July 22. The BCCI released India's T20I squad on Thursday with the 33-year-old not making the list despite most of the regular names featuring in the side. As a result of the squad selection, some fans also began to speculate if Kohli has been given rest or if he has been dropped due to his recent form.

India vs West Indies: Fans speculate if Kohli has been dropped

Rest ya dropped pic.twitter.com/PUJdmja42b — Chamiya Kohli 🦆 (@DearViratFan) July 14, 2022

King Kohli has been dropped from India's T20 side! https://t.co/JggrmOPzZD — Fidato (@tequieremos) July 14, 2022

'Sehwag, Ganguly, Harbhajan, Zaheer etc etc' were dropped



They are all legends but not close to Kohli's stature. Only Sachin and Dhoni were the same stature and they were never dropped



What Kohli did for the team from 2008-2020 deserves endless backing till eternity #INDvsENG — AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) July 10, 2022

#ViratKohli has played 25 odis in 2019 and scored 5 hundreds and 7 fifties, in 2020 he played 9 Odis and scored 6 fifties, in 2021 he played 3 Odis and hit 2 fifties and in 2022 he played 6 Odis and hit 2 fifties. This is out of form #kohli for you guys.

2nd Odi #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Lx6GijEx6O — R. S. (@RSPrajapat5318) July 14, 2022

I feel Kohli should have played T20I (okay with his decision too of rest ) imagine now Hooda or Iyer at 3 have a good series in WI... Kohli's next series replaces them straight if he scores in the Asia cup it will be fine if not it will get messy. Media will eat him up for sure. — Sai (@akakrcb6) July 14, 2022

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli despite dip in form

Amid all the speculations that Virat Kohli has perhaps been dropped from the upcoming India vs West Indies series, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is confident that the 33-year-old will come back to form. While speaking to ANI, the 50-year-old said, "Look at the numbers he (Virat Kohli) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that he has been a great player himself."

After a poor IPL 2022 campaign in which he just managed to score 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of just 22.73, Kohli has not had the best of matches against England either. In the two T20Is that the 33-year-old played, he just managed to score a total of 12 runs. As a result, several former cricketers have raised concerns about Kohli's place in the squad, stating that the selectors cannot continue to back players on the basis of reputation rather than form.

As discussions over Kohli's place in the Team India squad continue to be the hot topic, Ganguly added that the former skipper knows by his own standards that he has not been good enough either. "He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well," added the BCCI president. "But he has got to find a way which makes him successful as he has been for the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that."

BCCI releases India's T20I squad for series against West Indies

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), I Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.