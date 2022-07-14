Last Updated:

Virat Kohli 'dropped' Or Rested? Fans Speculate Post IND Vs WI T20I Squad Announcement

Fans were disappointed to know that former captain Virat Kohli has been given rest for the upcoming tour of the West Indies that is set to begin on July 22.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Virat Kohli

Image: AP


Netizens were disappointed to know that former Team India captain Virat Kohli has been given rest for the upcoming tour of the West Indies that is set to begin on July 22. The BCCI released India's T20I squad on Thursday with the 33-year-old not making the list despite most of the regular names featuring in the side. As a result of the squad selection, some fans also began to speculate if Kohli has been given rest or if he has been dropped due to his recent form.

India vs West Indies: Fans speculate if Kohli has been dropped

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli despite dip in form

Amid all the speculations that Virat Kohli has perhaps been dropped from the upcoming India vs West Indies series, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is confident that the 33-year-old will come back to form. While speaking to ANI, the 50-year-old said, "Look at the numbers he (Virat Kohli) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that he has been a great player himself."

After a poor IPL 2022 campaign in which he just managed to score 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of just 22.73, Kohli has not had the best of matches against England either. In the two T20Is that the 33-year-old played, he just managed to score a total of 12 runs. As a result, several former cricketers have raised concerns about Kohli's place in the squad, stating that the selectors cannot continue to back players on the basis of reputation rather than form.

As discussions over Kohli's place in the Team India squad continue to be the hot topic, Ganguly added that the former skipper knows by his own standards that he has not been good enough either. "He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well," added the BCCI president. "But he has got to find a way which makes him successful as he has been for the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that."

BCCI releases India's T20I squad for series against West Indies

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), I Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

