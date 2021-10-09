Virat Kohli Drops Bombshell; Says Discussed Leaving RCB Captaincy With De Villiers In 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli recently revealed that he discussed the idea of giving up the captaincy with AB de Villiers as early as 2019. Kohli announced last month that he would step down as the skipper of RCB after IPL 2021, shortly after announcing his decision to step down as Team India captain in the short-ball format after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

At the time of stepping down as the T20I captain, the 32-year old said that he made his decision to manage his workload. He insisted that he had led India in all formats for six years and now wanted to focus more on Tests and ODIs.

Virat Kohli drops bombshell reveal

While speaking to Star Sports before facing the Delhi Capitals in Royal Challengers Bangalore's final league game of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli revealed he had discussed with AB de Villiers about stepping down as RCB captain. "About this decision, I had spoken to AB in 2019. It's not new. With the IPL, I was always in a space where I wanted to create a peaceful environment. We had this discussion, and then I thought we will give it one more year. A restructuring of the management happened, and things were much better in 2020. I felt a little more relaxed in that stage," said the RCB captain.

AB de Villiers enjoyed playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy

AB de Villiers revealed he has been a fan of Virat Kohli and said that it was his pleasure to play under his captaincy. "Virat Kohli has had an unbelievable run as captain. I am privileged to play under him. I have been a fan of him, letting it go for the last few years purely because of the pressure he has taken on board over the years with the Indian team and the IPL. I felt that this could be an environment where he could have a little bit of fun," said the former South African captain.

IPL 2021: RCB to face KKR in playoffs

After finishing in third place in the IPL 2021 standings after the league stage, RCB will face fourth-placed KKR in the second playoffs. The RCB vs KKR match is scheduled to take place on October 11 at 7:30 PM IST.