Virat Kohli Emotional In Revealing Huge Amount Raised From Own COVID-19 Relief Effort

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Friday started an initiative to contribute towards COVID-19 relief work in India. The power couple took to social media and launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. Kohli announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli donation for COVID initiative crosses INR 3.6 crore mark

With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. Kohli's plea for donation was answered by their fans.

The Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli donation for COVID campaign reached the halfway mark of the desired amount within 24 hours. Posting about the same, the Indian skipper took to Instagram and revealed that they had received INR 3.6 crore in less than 24 hours. Kohli mentioned that he was overwhelmed with the response and urged fans to keep donating and help them reach their target.

IPL suspension

Kohli returned home on May 5, a day after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed. Kohli was pictured outside his apartment building in Mumbai, where he reached from Ahmedabad after IPL suspension. Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had moved to Ahmedabad after playing the first leg of the tournament in Chennai and then a couple of games in Mumbai.

However, on Monday, ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL confirmed that the match has been rescheduled after two players from the opposition camp tested positive for COVID-19. But Tuesday came as the worst day for cricket fans all over the world as IPL announced an indefinite suspension of the league as multiple players returned positive results.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum, as well as, his income from IPL, ₹17 crore annualy.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.

SOURCE: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.