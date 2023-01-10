Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's 12-year-old ODI Century Record With Smashing Ton

Virat Kohli smashed career's 45th ODI ton in the ongoing 1st ODi match against Sri Lanka and during the course of his innings, Kohli broke multiple records.

He equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI centuries in home-soil. While Tendulkar reached the landmark in 164 matches, Kohli did it in 101 games. Virat Kohli is just five ODI centuries away from breaking Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 45 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

Ahead of this match, Virat Kohli was tied with Sachin for most centuries against the same opposition, Sri Lanka. Both Kohli and Sachin had 8 centuries against Sri Lanka to their name and after this ton, Virat has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and has 9 ODI tons against Sri Lanka

At a venue where he had scored a century (140 vs West Indies) in the only ODI held here four years back, the former India skipper had luck by his side.

He was dropped twice -- on 52 and 81 -- en route to his 45th ODI century, four shy of maestro Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 centuries in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli is enjoying a sublime form as he scored a century during his previous ODI game too which India played against Bangladesh. Kohli was on the recieving end as many cricket pundits were questioning his form a few months ago as he failed to convert his score to a century in any of the format in 2020-2021 but he came back strongly in the Asia Cup 2022 and scored a century after more than 1000 days.

Having returned to form in 2022, striking two brilliant centuries and playing the innings of a lifetime against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, Kohli would be hoping that 2023 only proves to be an extension of the previous year and he has opened his account of 2023 with a century.

Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill give Kohli a perfect platform

Skipper Rohit Sharma responded to the criticism of benching the in-form duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav by giving India a solid start in company of Shubman Gill.

The Indian skipper had preferred Gill over Ishan who had to sit out despite a record-breaking 210 in India's last one-dayer.

Rohit slammed a 67-ball 83 (9x4, 3x6) in a knock of sheer domination.

On a flat deck, Rohit was at ease to step out to the Lankan pacers, pulling them with nonchalance en route to a 41-ball fifty.

Gill was also at his fluent best and complemented his skipper keeping his flair and elegance intact.

Continuing his dream run in ODIs, Gill brought up his fifth half-century that came off 51 balls.

It was a one-way traffic for the Indian opening duo before Dasun Shanaka dismissed Gill. The youngster was guilty of playing across the line and wad trapped in front of the wicket.

Looking to bring an end to his century drought, Rohit too perished in addition of 30 runs to the total. He was cleaned up by debutant Dilshan Madushanka.

Run-rate slowed down and it was a welcome respite for Sri Lanka who till then were staring at a 400-plus target.

The home team slowly gained the lost momentum with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (28) taking charge of the middle-overs.

Having got the nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer looked fluent and hit Wanindu Hasaranga for a six. But he failed to convert his start.

Underfire KL Rahul (39) also could not make it big and was bowled around the legs after being deceived by a slower one from Kasun Rajitha.