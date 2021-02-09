Virat Kohli Equals Sourav Ganguly In Indian Elite Club, Nears Virender Sehwag's Tally

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 72 against England under rabid Day 5 conditions in Chennai. In doing so, the cricketer notched up his 24th Test fifty. Owing to his additional 27 tons, Kohli has now registered 51 scores of 50-plus in Test cricket, thus joining former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in an elite Indian batting club.

India vs England 1st Test: Virat Kohli slams 24th Test half-century

Also Read | Joe Root Replicates Stunning Brian Lara Feat After Scoring Landmark Ton In 100th Test

Virat Kohli joins Indian batting legends with half-century in Chennai

Virat Kohli scored 72 off 104 balls on Day 5 against England before his stay at the crease was cut short by Ben Stokes. While he missed out on a century, the cricketer still managed to join an elite batting club featuring India’s Test legends. Kohli joined former captain Sourav Ganguly by registering his 51st 50-plus score and he is now behind Dilip Vengsarkar (52 in 116 Tests) and Virender Sehwag (54 in 104 Tests) by just one and two 50-plus scores respectively.

While Kohli is playing his 88th Test, Ganguly achieved the same during his 113-Test career. Former Indian captains Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid continue to top the Indian list with 119 (200 matches) and 99 (164 matches) fifty-plus scores each. They are followed by cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar (79 in 125 Tests) and VVS Laxman (73 in 134 Tests).

Also Read | India Vs England 1st Test: Fans' Query On Visitors Wearing Black Armbands Revealed

India vs England 1st Test: Highlights from Virat Kohli’s 24th Test fifty, watch video

Video source: BCCI.TV

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara Wants Rishabh Pant 'to Put The Team First' And Play Little 'sensibly'

A look into Virat Kohli career stats

The Virat Kohli career stats, especially in Test cricket, makes for a staggering read. Across 88 Test matches for India since his debut back in 2011, the cricketer has aggregated has 7,401 runs. His highest score remains the 254* he scored against South Africa in 2019. Kohli holds a prolific average of 53.24.

India vs England 1st Test updates

Virat Kohli’s 72 failed to make an impact in India’s run-chase as they ended up losing the Test by 227 runs. The Indians were bundled out for just 192 while chasing 420 runs on Day 5. With their convincing win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The two teams will now collide in the second Test from February 13 onwards at the same venue.

Also Read | Dom Bess Hails Rishabh Pant's 'courageous' Knock, Says 'he Is Completely Different Player'

Image source: BCCI and Virender Sehwag Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.