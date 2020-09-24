PM Modi-Virat Kohli's Unmissable Chat: WATCH Them Talk Food, Fitness, Cricket & Much More

Team India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his fitness mantra while in conversation with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue 2020, explaining the reason for his transition from tailor-made fitness just for Cricket to staying fit always.

PM Modi was joined by India's top athletes and fitness influencers - including actor and marathon runner Milind Soman, Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, footballer Afshan Ashiq, Shivadhyanam Saraswati & Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal's Mukul Kanitkar in the Fit India Dialogue 2020 which centred around wellness, health, fitness & nutrition.

Virat Kohli explains Yo-Yo tests to PM Modi

Explaining to PM Modi the transition in his attitude regarding fitness, skipper Virat Kohli said that it was essential to maintain a balance between mental health & physical fitness and that he had brought about a change in his physical fitness and diet in order to do so.

Responding to a question on conducting Yo-Yo test for the Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli told PM Modi that he was always the first to take part in the exercise and explained that the Indian team's fitness levels were lower than that of the other teams in the world. Further, the run maestro said that with changing times the culture of sports in the country changed rapidly and that it was important to set up the fitness culture in order to ensure the players stay healthy and fit.

"Your intentions need to be right. Accordingly, your results will be fine", said Virat Kohli.

PM Modi gives new fitness mantra

PM Modi gave India a new fitness mantra - 'Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz' - implying that one should do any outdoor activity of choice for at least 30 minutes to remain fit daily. PM Modi also gave another slogan - 'a family that plays together, stays together'.

"Within a year the Fit India movement has become a movement of people and positivity. I am happy that Yoga, walking, running, healthy food habits and lifestyle is becoming part of our natural consciousness', said PM Modi

'Fitness knows no age': Milind Soman

Indian sprinter Milind Soman highlighted the strong and basic mentality of the Indians to stay fit while conversing with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue 2020.

Speaking to PM Modi, Milind Soman suggested tips for people to keep themselves fit while staying indoors, and also emphasized that 'fitness knew no age'.

PM Modi also lauded the efforts of Milind Soman's mother - who performed pushups despite being 80 years old.

