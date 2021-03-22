Virat Kohli Exudes Confidence Ahead Of England ODIs, Fans Await His 71st International Ton

It seems that Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the three-match ODI series against England that gets underway on Tuesday. All the One Day matches will be played behind closed doors at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Virat Kohli gears up for the ODI series

The ongoing India-England all-format bilateral series has reached its climax and Virat is looking forward to coming out on top in the One Day Internationals as well. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli has posted a couple of images where he has made it clear that he is all set to make his bat do the talking once again.

Even the die-hard fans also heaped praise on him and at the same time have expected the 'Captain Fearless' to register his 71st international century and 44th in the 50-overs format. Here are some of the reactions.

King a century tomorrow ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ¤žðŸ¤ž — Manjyot Wadhwa (@Manjyot68915803) March 22, 2021

Let's get the 71st ton Skipâ¤ï¸ — Kanav BaliðŸ (@Concussion__Sub) March 22, 2021

Need a century kinggggg ðŸ˜» pic.twitter.com/zF6C6zbUV2 — King ðŸ¤´ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ (@Pran33Th__18) March 22, 2021

Next match century pakka — Krishn Kumar (@KrishnK69039679) March 22, 2021

King kholi 1 hundred — Ganesh (@Ganesh10001608) March 22, 2021

Century loading â³ — ð‘´ ð’‚ ð‘« ð’‰ ð‘¼ (@Madhu_Tarak9999) March 22, 2021

71st tmrw? — Mani (@mani4mb) March 22, 2021

71st in this series ðŸ™ðŸ¥º — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) March 22, 2021

The batting megastar had not scored a century in any format of the game in the year gone by. In fact, he had scored his last hundred against Bangladesh during a pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019, and 16 months since then, Kohli has failed to breach the three-figure mark. The 'Run Machine' will finally be hoping to rediscover his rhythm with the bat in the three ODIs.

India look to end their home season on a high

After a grueling four-match Test series that was succeeded by a five-match T20I series, the focus shifts to the 50-overs format as both teams look to prove a point or two in the one-dayers. The upcoming three-match ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

A determined Team India will be hoping to end their home season by sealing the One Day series whereas, England will be aiming to end their forgettable away tour with one series-win under their belt.

However, it is the Men In Blue who will be looking to rediscover their rhythm in ODI cricket. In 2020, the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a solitary win in six ODI matches. They were whitewashed in New Zealand in February last year (3 ODIs) before suffering a 2-1 series loss against Australia Down Under later in the year.

The two-time world champions did salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber at the Manuka Oval to avoid back-to-back away whitewashes in the ODI format.