Virat Kohli Exudes Confidence When Asked About Playing D/N Test Matches Away From Home

Virat Kohli said that the Indian team are ready to play the Day-Night Test match anywhere in the world while addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

''Yeah look, we have played the D/N Test here. We were pretty happy with how it went and it has become an exciting feature of any Test series so we are absolutely open to play a Day-Night Test. We are ready and up for the challenge and yeah whether it's Gabba or Perth it doesn't matter to us we do have the skillsets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world and anywhere in any format of the game whether it's white-ball, red-ball or the pink-ball, we are ready to play anyone'' said Kohli.

Virat Kohli makes a huge revelation about Jasprit Bumrah

''Well, Bumrah has been playing for the team for the last four years now and this is the second time ever probably I have got out in the net hitting a few against him and not getting out. One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. So, I am glad that it was the last ball of the net session because he ran back to his mark and I got out of the nets'' said Virat Kohli.

''But yeah, it is a fun sort of a competition. He is probably according to me is the most skillful bowler in the world in any format of the game and to play against him, he brings match-intensity in the nets. I can assure you that he is not shy from hitting us on the head or targetting our ribs every now and then so he is a proper bowler and it's always nice to play against in the nets.

I challenge myself to play against him. Not everyday do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit and today I did it so I am happy. You can ask him next time, I am sure he will be very happy'', he added.

