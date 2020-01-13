The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Virat Kohli Exudes Confidence When Asked About Playing D/N Test Matches Away From Home

Cricket News

Virat Kohli exuded confidence when asked about playing D/N Test matches away from home during the media interaction ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:

Virat Kohli said that the Indian team are ready to play the Day-Night Test match anywhere in the world while addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

''Yeah look, we have played the D/N Test here. We were pretty happy with how it went and it has become an exciting feature of any Test series so we are absolutely open to play a Day-Night Test. We are ready and up for the challenge and yeah whether it's Gabba or Perth it doesn't matter to us we do have the skillsets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world and anywhere in any format of the game whether it's white-ball, red-ball or the pink-ball, we are ready to play anyone'' said Kohli.

READ: Virat Kohli says that the series against Australia will be an 'evenly-contested one'

READ: Virat Kohli lifts lid on sizzling rivalry with ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Virat Kohli makes a huge revelation about Jasprit Bumrah

''Well, Bumrah has been playing for the team for the last four years now and this is the second time ever probably I have got out in the net hitting a few against him and not getting out. One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. So, I am glad that it was the last ball of the net session because he ran back to his mark and I got out of the nets'' said Virat Kohli.

''But yeah, it is a fun sort of a competition. He is probably according to me is the most skillful bowler in the world in any format of the game and to play against him, he brings match-intensity in the nets. I can assure you that he is not shy from hitting us on the head or targetting our ribs every now and then so he is a proper bowler and it's always nice to play against in the nets.

I challenge myself to play against him. Not everyday do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit and today I did it so I am happy. You can ask him next time, I am sure he will be very happy'', he added.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

READ: Virat Kohli makes a huge statement about countering the dew factor in the 1st ODI

READ: Harbhajan Singh makes Sourav Ganguly shake a leg during their recent interaction

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION