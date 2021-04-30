Virat Kohli Eyes Big Milestone, Only 4 Players Have Achieved The Feat In World Cricket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is just 106 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli has 9,894 runs in the shortest format of the game and if he manages to score 106 more runs in today's IPL game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he will become the first-ever Indian to reach the milestone. Only four other players have achieved the feat in T20 cricket, including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, and David Warner.

Kohli has played 295 T20 innings in his illustrious career so far and if the RCB skipper gets to the 10,000-run milestone before 303 innings, he will become the second-fastest player to reach the five-digit mark after Chris Gayle, who completed 10,000 runs in just 285 innings in 2017. David Warner is currently the second-fastest to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, which he completed in 303 innings. Warner reached the milestone while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, during Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 28.

Kohli becomes 1st to reach 6,000 IPL runs

Just recently, Kohli became the first player in history to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL as he reached the landmark in just 196 matches. Kohli achieved the feat during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 72 off just 47 balls.

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, Kohli's team is currently on top of its game as the side has won five out of the six games it has played so far in the tournament. RCB is currently sitting at number 3 on the points table, just beneath Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. RCB is slated to play against Punjab Kings today in Ahmedabad.

(Image Credit: PTI)

