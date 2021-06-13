Virat Kohli Featured On John Cena's Instagram; WWE Icon Backing India For WTC Final?

Virat Kohli will be hoping to lead Team India from the front and help them win the biggest prize in red-ball cricket when they lock horns against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a one-off Test match against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton next Friday.

As Virat Kohli looks to win his first-ever ICC title as captain, it seems that he has received support from a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) megastar and it is none other than the former face of the company, John Cena.

John Cena Instagram: Virat Kohli once again makes his presence felt on WWE icon's Insta post

It so happened that the 16-time world champion John Cena took to his official Instagram page and posted an image of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It is supposedly a still from a 2019 match that was clicked during the batting megastar's impactful knock on the 22 yards.

Surprisingly, the image did not have a caption and therefore, it is not clear what message John Cena wanted to convey.

Even the passionate fans were really impressed after going through this post and it made them wonder whether John John Cena is a Virat Kohli fan. Here are some of the reactions.

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has featured on John Cena's Instagram post. In fact, the former WWE Champion had shared a post of the 'Captain Fearless' mysteriously exchanging handshakes after the end of Team India's final league match against Sri Lanka in July 2019.

At the same time, it can be seen that Virat Kohli is indulged in a mysterious handshake and the person with whom he is shaking hands is apparently invisible.

Those who have been watching WWE and have also been following John Cena for over a decade or so will be well aware of the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' famous catchphrase 'You Cant' See Me'.