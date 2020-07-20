Has Virat Kohli Lost Weight? This Latest Post Indicates; See Inside

Virat Kohli is trying his level best to keep himself engaged. He has not able to wear his cricketing kit and sweat it out in the nets with a bat in hand due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, he had posted a picture of him running in the lane of his apartment and also playing cricket with his better half Anushka Sharma which proved that he cannot compromise at all when it comes to fitness.

Now, the Indian skipper has posted yet another picture after a short hiatus.

Virat Kohli hopes to beat the lockdown stress

Kohli had posted a picture on Instagram where he can be posing on the terrace of his apartment. Even though the 'Run Machine' is fond of posing for pictures, but he did not caption this image as it seems he might have posted it just for fun. Take a look.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, the batting megastar was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. RCB will be eyeing their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

However, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that India's tour of Australia for a four-match Test series will take place as per the originally scheduled Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series gets underway on December 3.