Virat Kohli Floored By Bouncer In Nets And It Is Not By A Member Of The Playing 11: WATCH

The maiden World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) will see India lock horns with New Zealand where the two sides will lock horns with each other to win the most prestigious prize in the history of the format. With the all-important India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 fast approaching, both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. While India were recently involved in an intra-squad practice game, New Zealand are coming on the back of a sensational 1-0 win over hosts England.

Virat Kohli just about escapes throwdown specialist's vicious bouncer

The Indian team has been constantly at it as they were seen hitting the nets on the very next day after their intra-squad match was concluded. On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team uploaded a video of Indian captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane batting in the nets whereas the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and throwdown specialists were bowling at them.

While Kohli successfully tackled Indian speedsters during the net session, he was taken aback by a fiery bouncer which almost knocked his head over. The vicious bouncer was bowled by a throwdown specialist which was too quick for Kohli as he fell on the ground while trying to dodge it. Here's the video of Virat Kohli being floored by a bouncer.

Meanwhile, the India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

India team news for WTC Final 2021

The India squad for WTC final 2021 is pretty solid but one major conundrum before Virat Kohli will be the opening combination for the game. While Rohit Sharma is a sure starter, there are several candidates like Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul who are competing to partner the Mumbai Indians skipper at the top. It is worth mentioning that Mayank was a regular opener for India but he was dropped during the Australia tour after he failed to perform in the first two Tests.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill had an underwhelming series against England which is why it will be interesting to see who Virat Kohli chooses to open with. Moreover, considering the seam-friendly conditions in England, the Indian team management has a big decision to make about the bowling combination. While R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are likely to make the playing XI, only one among Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj will make the cut.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

