'Come With Better Question': Virat Kohli Fumes At Reporter When Asked About His Aggression

Following a series loss against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool during a press conference when asked whether he needs to tone down his aggression on the field. India suffered the defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test in Christ Church on Monday.

Kohli, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves, was all charged up on the second day of the Test match and gave a fiery send-off to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and opener Tom Latham. Kohli let out some of his ferocity, which may or may not has been objectionable - while according them a send-off.

However, the Indian skipper got a little riled up when a journalist questioned his aggression and asked him to set a better example as a captain. Seemingly infuriated by the question, Virat asked the journalist to obtain full details before bringing up controversial questions.

"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened. Thank You." said Kohli

Kohli had an unforgettable tour with the bat as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once in the ODI. Furthermore, in the Test series, the Indian skipper failed to even go past the 20-run mark.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday oozed aggression after his counterpart Kane Williamson was dismissed cheaply on day two of the second test match between India and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was all charged up within the first two sessions of the second day’s play. In the 29th over, Bumrah scalped the wicket of Williamson, and just as the skipper was making his way to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave him a send-off that was captured by a fan, and the video went viral on social media.

Furthermore, similar aggression of the Indian skipper was witnessed when Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham. As the New Zealand opener was going towards the pavilion, Kohli game him a fiery mouthful.

