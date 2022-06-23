Virat Kohli Gets Out In Bizarre Way In LEI Vs IND Game, Gives Long Stare To Umpire; WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli appeared to be in excellent rhythm when he came out to bat against Leicestershire CCC in the ongoing practice game in Leicester on Thursday. Even though his teammates kept losing wickets on the other end, the batter looked sharp with the bat as he sailed to 33 runs. The 33-year-old batsman was eventually dismissed in the 41st over after Roman Walker trapped him LBW.

Kohli, who was batting at 33 off 69 balls, was left in shock when the umpire gave him out LBW even though the initial call from the opposing team seemed to be for a caught behind. In order to find out why he had been given out, the former Team India skipper seemed to stare at the umpire and waited in the middle to talk. The Delhi-born player returned to the pavilion after hearing the umpire's explanation. Due to the absence of DRS, Kohli was unable to appeal his dismissal and was forced to return to the locker room.

☝️ | Kohli (33) lbw Walker.@RomanWalker17 strikes again! This time he hits the pads of Kohli, and after a long wait the umpire's finger goes up.



Out or not out? 🤔



— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

India vs Leicestershire CCC

Prior to getting out off Walker's bowling, Kohli was involved in a much-needed partnership of 57 runs with wicketkeeper KS Bharat. The No 4 batter steadied India's ship with his partner after the touring side lost their top order early on in the innings.

Shubman Gill was the first batter to be dismissed for India as he was sent back by Will Davis for 21 off 28 balls. Rohit Sharma was also removed by Walker for 25 off 47 balls. Walker also picked Hanuma Vihari for 3 off 23 balls. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck in the 21st over, while Walker removed Ravindra Jadeja for 13 off 13 balls. Walker then picked Shardul Thakur's wicket to register a five-wicket haul in the game. Umesh Yadav scored 23 runs off 32 balls.

KS Bharat is currently batting in the middle at 57 off 100 balls. He is batting alongside Mohammed Shami. India are currently at 215/8 in 54.3 overs at the time of writing this copy.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.