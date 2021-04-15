Virat Kohli Gets Special Message From Overseas IPL 2021 Commentator For Promoting His Book

Alan Wilkins, the famous commentator and former English county cricketer, tweeted a photo of Virat Kohli with his book to thank the Indian captain for his kind words and support towards it. Alan Wilkins is the author of the book, "Easier Said Than Done: A Life in Sport". The book also features Sunil Gavaskar in its introduction.

The journey of Alan Walkins

The Alan Wilkins book talks about his life. Alan Wilkins went from a sports teacher to a professional cricketer with Glamorgan and Gloucestershire and had a memorable moment playing in the 1977 Gillette Cup final. In the year 1983, his career as a professional batsman came to an end due to a shoulder injury.

The book also addresses how his love for the sport made him turn to sports broadcasting and form lifelong friendships with sporting legends all around the world. The Alan Wilkins book will touch all behind the scenes aspects of Alan Wilkins's life. The book was published on 21 May 2018 and is currently available on Amazon.

Alan Walkins IPL 2021

Alan Wilkins' IPL 2021 commentary is always looked forward to by viewers. He is part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commentators and presenters panel. Apart from the IPL, Alan Wilkins has also commented on big sporting occasions like the Wimbledon, The Masters and the Rugby World Cup.

Alan Wilkins stats

During his time as a professional cricketer, Alan Wilkins was a right-hand batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. In his First Class bowling career, he took 243 wickets in 107 matches with an average of 30.90. In his List A career bowling career, he collected 130 wickets in 104 matches with an average of 22.91. His professional career lasted till the year 1983.

Virat Kohli reviews Wilkins' book

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has reviewed the book saying, "Alan is the consummate broadcasting professional. I have known him since I began my international cricket journey. I have always admired his commentating skills and unbiased views on various sports that he covers". The RCB captain currently stands at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. From a sports teacher to now being a commentator and presenter in the IPL, the complete Alan Wilkins IPL 2021 journey would be a delight to follow.

The RCB IPL 2021 schedule

In the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, Virat Kohli is all set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 18th April. The Royal Challengers Bangalore would definitely look to stay at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. We will have to wait and see how the coming RCB IPL 2021 schedule unfolds and how many matches they manage to win.

Image Source: RCB/Alan Wilkins Twitter