'Enough Please': Virat & Co. Get Umpire Warning For Confusing Kiwi Batsmen; Watch

India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test in Christ Church on Monday. During the test, the skipper along with the team was seen oozing aggression and had resorted to some weird strategies.

However, India's strategy was not approved by Umpire Richard Kettleborough. During the third day of the test, one of India's fielders was heard shouting 'two' in the fourth over of the final innings, even though New Zealand openers were taking just one run.

Clearly not happy with the unsportsmanship, umpire Richard Kettleborough warned Virat Kohli. He was seen having a word with skipper Kohli, who tried to explain the actions stating that he was just trying to alert the fielder at a fine leg of the chances of a second run.

“No shouting two,” You shouted two there. No, you’re not, you shouted here, enough please.” Kettleborough could be heard telling Kohli. Watch here,

India were all out for 124 in their second innings to leave New Zealand with a chase of 132 for a 2-0 whitewash. The hosts were off to a flying start with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell doing the bulk of the scoring. Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets and Umesh Yadav one after the Kiwi openers had put on a solid 103-run partnership.

For the hosts, lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new-ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs at the Hagley Oval.

India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand was all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead visitors had lost the first Test by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, the series defeat was India’s first in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and first since 2018 when they lost in England. The Virat Kohli-led side, however, continues to be on the top of the points table with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, has 180 points.

