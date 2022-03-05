Virat Kohli Given Guard Of Honour By Team India Players On His 100th Test Match; WATCH

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was given a guard of honour by his teammates to commemorate his 100th Test match for India. Kohli was given the guard of honour as Team India players walked out to field in the second innings of the first Test match against Sri Lanka. In a video shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Kohli can be seen smiling as he steps onto the ground with his teammates cheering for him. Kohli scored 45 off 76 balls in the first innings of the game to help India post a mammoth total.

Kohli on Friday became only the 12th Indian player to receive his 100th Test cap. On Friday, Kohli also became the sixth Indian batter to complete 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Only Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag had achieved the feat for India in the past. Kohli is currently the most experienced player in the Indian squad with 100 Test matches under his belt.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, India are in a commanding position courtesy of their supreme batting performance in the first innings. India scored 574 runs for the loss of 8 wickets before Rohit Sharma declared the innings. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the hosts as he smashed a magnificent 175 off 228 balls. Jadeja was part of three 100-run partnerships during the course of his knock, which he made while batting with Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami.

Earlier on Day 1, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer contributed by scoring some quick runs with the bat. While Rohit and Mayank were dismissed for 29 and 33 runs, Hanuma and Virat put on a 90-run partnership before they were sent back for 58 and 45 runs, respectively. Iyer was looking good as he reached 27 off 48 balls before he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva. Pant looked in exceptional form as he effortlessly smashed 96 off 97 balls.

Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Vishwa Fernando scalped two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while De Silva and Lahiru Kumara picked one wicket each. Sri Lanka are currently batting at 28 for no loss.

Image: BCCI/Twitter