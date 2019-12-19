Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Send-off To Kieron Pollard After Golden Duck Dismissal; Watch Clip

India cricket captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the current generation. While his bat does all the talking on the pitch, his theatrics also makes headlines very often. Sometimes it’s the emotions that get the better of him when he reacts in a crazy manner and this is something that opposition players have always come across. However, he is known to do that for pumping the team and himself up.

Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli's angry sendoff to Kieron Pollard

During the second ODI match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli registered a golden duck after a 250-run plus partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The fall of Rahul's wicket sent supporters into total disbelief. Kohli was dismissed off the first ball by his West Indian counterpart Kieron Pollard. Pollard bowled a slower, short-pitched delivery, which forced Kohli to play a shot but he failed to time it properly. The ball went high in the air and went safely into the hands of Roston Chase. The Windies skipper looked at the sky and celebrated the wicket.

That was not the end of the whole episode between the two. During West Indies’ run-chase, the Indian skipper gave an angry send-off to Kieron Pollard after ironically, he too was dismissed on a golden duck by Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Pollard edged one to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off Shami, thus getting out on a duck and prompting Kohli to give him angry send-off. It was the first instance in an ODI of both the captains being dismissed on a first-ball duck.

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI highlights

Indian bowlers successfully managed to defend the team total of 387 as West Indies were skittled out for 280. India registered their fifth biggest win against West Indies, winning by 107 runs. Kuldeep Yadav’s second-ever ODI hat-trick did the job for India. The final ODI is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 22 (Sunday) and the West Indies team have a chance to script history as it will be after more than a decade that they will win an ODI series on Indian soil.

