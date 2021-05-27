Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Reaction To Sunil Chhetri’s Remarks On Crossbar Challenge

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had recently showcased his football skills as he pulled off an amazing football trick while trying to attempt a goal from outside the box. Kohli, who is currently quarantining with the Indian Test squad in Mumbai, shared a video on social media, where he could be seen kicking a football from outside the box, which accidentally hits the crossbar of the goal post. He went on to term it as 'Accidental crossbar challenge' with a laughing emoji.

When it came to the notice of Virat Kohli's good friend and the captain of the Indian football team, he decided to make fun of Kohli after he was impressed with the former's standout performance. The India international asked 'VK' whether he should send across just one invoice of the entire coaching sessions at one time or will the champion batsman repay the same in easy instalments.

Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? 😉 https://t.co/i98I9a9Nmq — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 25, 2021

'Aap Mauj lelo poori': Virat Kohli

After reading Sunil Chhetri's tweet, Virat Kohli came forward and joined the fun by urging the football icon to make the most of making fun of Team India captain at his expense as he wrote 'Aap Mauj lelo poori'.

Yeah right skip. Aap Mauj lelo poori 😂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

What's next for Virat Kohli?

Coming back to the on-field action, Virat Kohli had led the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 that had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect due to a coronavirus outbreak. Prior to the indefinite suspension of the tournament, RCB were already at the third position with five wins from seven matches and 10 points in their tally.

The focus now shifts towards international cricket as Kohli will be leading a spirited Indian team in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand where the top two Test sides will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket between June 18-22 at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Post the inaugural edition of the WTC finale, Virat Kohli & Co. will be staying back in the UK to compete in a five-match Test series against the Joe Root-led England starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.