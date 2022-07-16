Virat Kohli Gives His 'perspective' In Cryptic Tweet Amid Criticism For Poor Batting Form

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a cryptic one-word tweet amid increased criticism for his sluggish form in all formats of cricket. Kohli posted a photo of himself on his official Twitter account, where he can be seen posing against a backdrop with a motivational quote on it. The 33-year-old captioned the image by simply writing, "Perspective." "What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly," the quote on the background of the wall image read.

It appears as if Kohli shared the post with an intent to motivate himself to get back to form. Kohli has not been in the best of shape for the past couple of years as he has been consistently failing to score runs for his side. Kohli's last international century had come in 2019 during a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh. Since then, Kohli has scored multiple half-centuries have has repeatedly failed to reach the three-digit mark.

Kohli's declining form

In the recently-concluded T20I series against England, where Kohli played the last two games, the right-handed batter failed to score more than 12 runs in both innings combined. Earlier, Kohli was part of the rescheduled one-off Test against England, where he scored 11 and 20 runs, respectively. In the second ODI against England on Thursday, Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the third ODI against England on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, which is scheduled to be played in July-August, meaning he will directly return for the Asia Cup in the last week of August.

India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: Twitter/ViratKohli