Virat Kohli Gives India's U-19 Team A Mega Pep-talk Before World Cup Final Against England

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who also is an ICC U-19 WC World cup winning captain, was seen interacting with the current set of India U-19 cricketers ahead of the finals against England. Taking to Instagram, India U19 off-spinner Kaushal Tambe shared a story in which Virat Kohli is seen having a conversation with the budding cricketers. "Some valuable tips from the GOAT ahead of the finals," Tambe wrote

Not just him but several other U19 cricketers took to Instagram to share the moment "It was really good to interact with you @virat.kohli bhaiyaa. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times," Rajvardhan Hangargekar wrote in his post."

ICC U-19 WC finals: India vs England

Speaking to ICC after India sealed its pace in the U-19 WC finals, skipper Yash Dhull said "It’s a special moment for our team, our support staff and for all India fans also. Our mindset is just to give 100 per cent on the ground and play with a positive mindset. It should be a good game against England also. Their side is good. We’ll play our natural game. We’ll go with our basic plans.

He further went on to speak about his partnership with SK Rasheed and about their approach after a slow start "It was a special moment for Rasheed and me. We are good friends and spend so much time together, so it’s a special moment for us. There was some movement initially and it was a pressure moment, so our mindset was to play that period out and accelerate in the final 20 overs.

If the India vs England clash ends in India's favour, Yash Dhull will become the 5th winning captain with India having won four U-19 World Cups, the most by any side. The India U-19 skipper has scored 212 runs in three matches with one century and a half-century in this tournament and will to end the tournament on a high.

Speaking of his cricketing journey so far he said "My mother saw me playing gully cricket and that’s when she started to take interest. And soon, the interest grew at home, because my father also used to play, but had to quit because of a bad back. I started to get support at home and then played according to my routine."

Image: Instagram/ Rajvardhan Hangargekar