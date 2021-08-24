Virat Kohli Gives Insight Into India's Selection For Headingley Test; R Ashwin May Play

Indian skipper Virat Kohli addressed the press conference ahead of the third Test between England and India. The third test will take place at Headingley from August 25 to August 29, with coverage beginning each day at 3.30 pm IST. Here is a look at what the Indian skipper said ahead of the England vs India third test and a preview of Team India's playing XI vs England.

Virat Kohli's press conference highlights

At his press conference, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke of the importance of keeping their feet on the ground and having discipline because England is one of the most difficult countries to play in. Kohli said, "You're never set as a batsman in England. You have to leave your ego in your pocket and come to the crease. You need discipline and patience. Your mindset on each day matters. You need precision because, in my opinion, England is the toughest country to bat in."

Kohli also gave an insight into the team selection for the match. When asked for R Ashwin's inclusion and the importance of a strong opening combination, the Indian skipper said, "We were very surprised to see the pitches. But anything is possible. We name, 12 players and anyone could play. The opening combination overseas is one of the most important factors. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been outstanding. We hope they continue in the same way. They put us in winning positions in both the Tests."

However, he made it clear that it was unlikely that Team India will change a winning combination. "We don't have any reason to change anything. Unless anyone has a niggle which hasn't been the case over the past few days. There's no reason to change a winning combination," added Kohli.

Predicted Team India playing XI vs England

India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

England predicted playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood and James Anderson.

(Image credit: PTI)