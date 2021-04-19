Virat Kohli Glorifies Siraj On Winning Battle Vs Russell, Observes Change After Aus Tour

Looking back at Mohammed Siraj's spectacular death bowling display against the mighty Andre Russell on Sunday, RCB skipper Virat Kohli impressed by the Hyderabad-lad, heaped high praise on the pacer as he secured a 38-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pointing out that Siraj has had some history against Andre Russell, Kohli turned the clock back to 2019, when the Caribbean power-hitter smashed 48 runs off 13 balls to come back from a losing position and steal a win. However, with the tables turning this time around, Siraj bowled 5 dot balls to Russell on Sunday in the penultimate over placing RCB's one foot in the door of victory.

"Siraj's over to Russell [was good] - he has had some history against Russell. He's a different bowler after the Australia tour and he shut the game out. Harshal has so much clarity in the end and I think Jamieson also bowled well. That's the reason why we have three out of three," Kohli said after RCB's 38-run win over KKR on Sunday.

"To be fair, on a pitch like Chennai, you probably have a bit more space to make an error on the longer boundary. It has to be on the offside and not the on-side. Siraj did miss on the full-toss, but he has two men on the boundary. The execution was spot-on. We played in Wankhede, Kolkata and Ahmedabad where the margin of error keeps getting smaller," Kohli added. In the contest against KKR, Siraj bowled 3 overs and conceded 17 runs. He bagged the lone wicket of Rahul Tripathi and had an economy of 5.7.

The Hyderabadi pacer has put on a show since his heroics at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The 27-year-old hogged the limelight during India's conquest of the Gabba when he led a relatively inexperienced pace attack to glory and also registered his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Siraj has carried his form since then and has risen to prominence in IPL this year after a series of dismal performance for RCB in the tournament over the years. On 21 October 2020, he became the first bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League to bowl two maiden overs in a single match.

RCB on a winning streak

Facing KKR in their third encounter of IPL 2021, Bangalore posted a mammoth score of 204/4 from their 20 overs riding on power-packed batting performances from new recruit Glenn Maxwell who played an explosive knock of a 49-ball 78 that included nine boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 159.18. AB de Villiers added finishing touches with enterprising innings of a 49-ball 78 that also included nine fours & three sixes.

In reply, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as none of their batsmen could convert their good starts into impactful knocks as the two-time winners were eventually restricted to 166/8 from their 20 overs. The three-time finalists won the contest by 38 runs and registered their third straight win in this edition of the marquee tournament.

