Virat Kohli Grateful For All Birthday Wishes, Fans Want Trademark Knock As Return Gift

Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday with much fanfare on Thursday. The Indian skipper is currently in the United Arab Emirates as he prepares to lead his side in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. While many fans and members of the cricket fraternity wished the player online, the player himself celebrated the occasion with his wife Anushka Sharma and the Bangalore squad. Now, Virat Kohli has taken to social media to thank fans for all the wishes, with fans hilariously requesting a unique gift in return.

Also Read: Trent Boult Injury Update: Mumbai Pacer Hurts Groin After First-over Heroics Against Delhi

Virat Kohli thanks fan for birthday wishes

The Bangalore skipper took to Twitter to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. The batsman also wrote that he appreciates all the love he gets. After Virat Kohli’s sweet gesture, fans bombarded the player’s Twitter account with hilarious replies as they asked for a return gift.

Thank you, everyone, for your wishes.🙌 Appreciate all the love ❤️🤗 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

Many fans referred to the Bangalore vs Hyderabad eliminator, as they replied saying that the batsman now needs to win the match for his fans as a return gift. Several others also pointed out that the skipper hasn’t scored a hundred this season, with fans appealing to Virat Kohli to come up with a memorable knock against Hyderabad. Others asked the batsman to channel his form from 2016 for the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator, as they tweeted that the Bangalore outfit has to win the competition this season.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli Among All; Watch Video

You're welcome.



Just need today's win as the return gift skip🤞🏼❤️ — Dark Passenger (@tweet_umpire) November 6, 2020

Today you have to score a century — Upender Yadav (@Upender03826439) November 6, 2020

You have to beat SRH today — Divyansh Kathotia (@imdiv_k) November 6, 2020

Here’s a look at the Kohli Dream11 IPL stats this season

While Virat Kohli has had a solid campaign, many have criticised the batsman for being too slow this season. The skipper has scored 460 runs in 14 matches this season, at an average of 46. Virat Kohli also has three fifties to his name, with the batsman’s strike rate this season reading 122.01. Interestingly, Virat Kohli has shown to be much more conservative while batting this season, with his overall strike rate in the competition being 130.80.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Mocked By England Cricket On 32nd Birthday, Fans FURIOUS At Social Media Admin

When is the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live match?

The second match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 6 from 7:30 PM IST. The winner of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live match will qualifier for the Qualifier 2 where they will face the Delhi outfit on Sunday. The loser, however, will be knocked out from the competition.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours Resurface Post Mumbai's Birthday Wish For Batsman

Fans can catch the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Hyderabad and Bangalore’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: Bangalore Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.