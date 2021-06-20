Virat Kohli Grooves To Bhangra Beats During WTC Final; Fans Join Him In Stands: WATCH

As Day 3 of India vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway, the Black Caps are off to a solid start as both the openers are finding it less difficult to play Indian bowlers. On the other hand, Virat Kohli & Co. are not losing their patience and are continuously looking for wickets. Devon Conway and Tom Latham have opted for defensive approach as they are looking to tire the Indian pace attack. Amidst the classic Test approach of New Zealand, Team India skipper Virat Kohli grooved on the beats of Bhangra and filled the stadium with energy.

Netizens react as Virat Kohli grooves on Bhangra beat in Southampton

As the fierce contest between the bat and ball was going on, Team India skipper Virat Kohli pulled out his Bhangra dance when fans were playing dhol in the stands. As soon as Virat Kohli started grooving on the Bhangra beat, fans in the stadium filled with energy and joined the skipper in his dance. Following this, Virat Kohli's bhangra dance went viral on Twitter. This is how netizens reacted:

Virat Kohli & his dance moves!👌 — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) June 20, 2021

Team India's first innings

India were all out for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44. India were bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch. India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions. Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15. India had resumed the day at 146 for three.



