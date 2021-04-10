Virat Kohli Hails Complete Team Effort As RCB Beat 'strongest' Side MI In IPL 2021 Opener

Skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be a delighted man after his team Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2021 by two wickets that was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Nonetheless, MI gave the three-time finalists a run for their money and made them earn their first two points as the match went right down to the wire.

'It was important to play against the strongest side': Virat Kohli

"We won the first match last year as well that we played. It was important to play against the strongest side in the competition and test our side. Everyone was involved in this game, and when you win by two wickets, it means that everyone has gone in and played. A lot of options for me as well that helped bringing the game back", said Virat Kohli during the post-match interview.

"We came back well and used the conditions well. They came back well too after losing Rohit early and those last six overs for us were probably the best six we've ever had", he added.

RCB win a last-ball thriller

Bangalore restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run.

In reply, Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse.

Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)