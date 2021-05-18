Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari Urged To Donate More For Covid Fight By R Sridhar; Here's Why

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time of need, members of the cricketing world have been trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. Recently, the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team, R Sridhar has made a request to everyone including Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI to financial assist former cricketer SK Sravanthi Naidu.

SK Sravathi Naidu in need of financial assistance for the treatment of her parents

SK Sravathi Naidu is a former India and Hyderabad cricketer whose parents are admitted to hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. R Sridhar took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 18 to urge everyone to financially assist the former cricketer who needs urgent funds for the treatment of her parents. Sridhar through his tweet informed that Naidu had already spent INR 16 lakhs for the ongoing treatment.

Former India and Hyd cricketer Sravanthi Naidu’s parents r fighting Covid19.She already spent Rs 16 lakh & is in urgent need of funds fr hospital expenses. Kindly help.

ICICI bank

Account no:- 630801551774

IFSC code:- ICIC0006308

Vikrampuri branch@imVkohli @BCCI @Hanumavihari — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) May 18, 2021

Sridhar provided the banking details for providing the financial help while tagging Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI in the tweet. SK Sravathi Naidu had earlier said that her mother is in a critical position while her father is also in the ICU and they both are fighting for their lives. Earlier Indian professional badminton player and Commonwealth gold medallist Gutta Jwala had also shared the message through her Twitter account.

We will do our bit as well. Our team will be in touch with her. Thank you Jwala. https://t.co/PpgGHDdjcp — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) May 17, 2021

Hanuma Vihari responded to this tweet by saying that he will do his bit and the team will be in touch with her. Hanuma Vihari is a part of the India squad for WTC Final that will go against New Zealand from June 18-22. Even though Vihari is a part of the India squad for WTC Final, he is extending his help to those in need from England.

Virat Kohli donation for Covid-19

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on May 7 that they have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for Covid-19 relief and asked everyone to support the campaign through a donation. The funds from the campaign are allotted to ACT grants for tackling the immediate shortage of oxygen supply. The campaign has a goal of INR 7 crore and has already crossed the 4 crore mark. The Virat Kohli donation for Covid-19 includes the couple donating INR 2 crore, to begin with.

Hyderabad coronavirus cases analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of May 16, 2021, Hyderabad coronavirus cases analysis saw Telangana state with 3,816 new cases with a weekly average of 4,495 cases. Telangana state registered a total of 5.29 lakh cases with 4.75 lakh recovered people. India has seen a total of 2.5 crore cases with 2.12 crore recovered people and 2.74 lakh deaths.

Image Source: PTI