Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Groove To 'Shakaboom' In Latest Reel, Netizens Are All Hearts

After a disappointing performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament, Team India will aim to bounce back with a strong show against the visiting Australia team in a three-match T20I series. All eyes in the T20I series will be on Virat Kohli's form following his return to form with the bat during the Asia Cup 2022. As the Men in Blue prepare to take on the T20 World champions, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media and shared a light moment with the ex-India skipper.

Kohli, Pandya showcase flawless dance moves

In the video shared by Hardik Pandya on his social media handle, he can be seen trying to sync his dance steps with Kohli to a popular reel song on Instagram. The song playing in the background on which both the cricketers are seen dancing is The Beatnuts. Se Acabo (Remix) (feat. Method Man). Pandya tagged Kohli in the video and wrote, 'You know how we do'. The former skipper (Kohli) , in reply to the post, wrote 'Shakaboom'.

Netizens react to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's performance

How have the duo fared since their comeback?

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli was given some time off from cricket due to his poor form with the bat. The move seemed to have paid wonders as the former skipper looked in smashing form during the recent Asia Cup. Kohli made a comeback to the Indian team after a month-long break and smashed two half-centuries and one century in the continental event. Despite the strong show with the bat, Team India was unable to defend the crown and were knocked out in the super 4 stage after losing their first two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, was unavailable for almost half a year due to injury and made his comeback in the 2022 Indian Premier League 2022. Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title returned to the Indian team in both, ODIs and T20Is, and following which he made his return to Team India. The all-rounder was even handed the captaincy of the national team by BCCI during Ireland tour in June. In the recent Asia Cup he played a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the first match but was unable to repeat the performance in the super 4 stage.

Pandya will be Team India's important player in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli and Pandya are set to feature in the T20I series against Australia, however, for the South Africa series, Kohli retained his place in the team, while Hardik Pandya will undergo conditioning-related work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The three-match India vs Australia T20I series will kick off on Tuesday, September 20 with the first match to take place at Mohali.