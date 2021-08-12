Lord's Test: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane & Cheteshwar Pujara Look To Address Batting Woes

As Team India prepares to take on England in the second Test match at the Lords Cricket ground, there will be questions asked about the form of two Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Both Rahane and Pujara have struggled to score runs and their poor form with the bat continued as both were dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the first test. Pujara was dismissed for just 4 runs by James Anderson with a peach of a delivery, while Rahane was unfortunate to have got run out to Jonny Bairstow's direct hit for just five runs after mix up with KL Rahul. Despite lack of runs, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has shown confidence in these two players to come good in the series.

How Virat Kohli, Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have fared at Lords

So far Virat Kohli has played 2 Test matches at Lords and has just managed to score 65 runs in 4 innings. During the 2014 tour Anderson Anderson Dominated Kohli dismissing him four times in five test matches in that series. Chesteshwar Pujara on the other hand has just managed to score 89 runs in four innings. Rahane on the other hand have fared better than the other scoring 139 runs across four innings. Back in the 2014 Lords Test, the vice-captain had scored a fine century (103) in the first innings

England vs India: Virat Kohli backs Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of India vs England 2nd Test Virat Kohli in the press conference said, "I do not think that is an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think about where are people individually at the moment, collectively how much strength they bring into the team is our focus. As a batting unit, we are looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we are in winning positions and someone is going to put their hand up every game,”.

India vs England 2nd Test preview and injury updates

India had the chance to win the first match of the series at Trent Bridge until came to the rescue of the home team which did not have a great match. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of 9 wickets which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Both the teams will be coming into the match with injure players in the squad.

For India Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the Lord's test due to injury. With no Thakur in the lineup, Kohli will have to make a big decision on whether to bring Ashwin back in the side or draft Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. England will be without the service of Stuart Broad for the series.