Virat Kohli Has Bold, Major Warning For Kane Williamson Ahead Of WTC Final

There is a significant buzz around the India vs New Zealand WTC Final as the two cricket nations are slated to feature in the inaugural final of the World Test Championship. The Indian cricket team is currently stationed in the UK, where they have commenced their training with intra-squad matches. Skipper Virat Kohli recently gave fans a glimpse of things to come in the ultimate encounter with his latest move in the practice game.

Virat Kohli's warning for Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has emerged to be one of the most prolific run-scorers for the Blackcaps in the longer format in recent years. The champion batter will be the key for the Kiwis in the impending India vs New Zealand WTC Final. Indian captain Virat Kohli may have provided fans with a major hint regarding his plan for the New Zealand skipper. Kohli was seen rolling his arm in the practice match.

While the right-hander has bowled quite sparingly in recent years, he was quite a useful bowler during the early phase of his career. It is worth mentioning that Kohli has undone Kane Williamson in the Semi-final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup back in 2008. The part-timmer with his medium pace deliveries got the better of his New Zealand counterpart in the crucial game. A well-set Williamson had to take the long walk back after he was stumped by the wicketkeeper against Kohli's bowling.

This could be an indication that the Indian skipper could end up bowling in the WTC Final against Kane Williamson, considering he has dismissed the star batter in the past with his medium pace. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The winners of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

India squad for WTC Final

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

New Zealand squad for WTC Final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

Image source: AP