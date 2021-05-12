Virat Kohli Has Classy Reply To Never-ending Comparisons With Sachin Tendulkar: WATCH

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Kohli's consistency and his ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. When Sachin Tendulkar retired, there was a huge void left in the Indian team, which was filled by Kohli.

Virat Kohli shuns comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar

Popularly deemed as the heir to India’s greatest batsman ever, Kohli has been killing records with his consistency and unparalleled hunger to score runs. Because of his consistency and aggressive batting, the Delhi-based batsman has drawn a lot of parallels with the Master-Blaster. Much like Tendulkar, Kohli has broken a plethora of records which also include several records of the legendary cricketer. This has often led to 'Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli' comparisons.

However, the Indian skipper has time and again shunned the 'Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli' comparisons. During an episode of a chat show 'Breakfast with Champions', Kohli dismissed the thought of him being compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli had said one can only compare those who are worthy of the comparison. He added that people are comparing him to someone because of whom he started playing cricket in the first place.

🏏 239 innings

🤯 11,867 runs at 59.33



Virat Kohli needs just 133 runs to become the second India batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 12,000 ODI runs 🙌



Will he get there in the upcoming #AUSvIND series? pic.twitter.com/jqNowUc8Fu — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2020

According to Kohli, he stands no chance in terms of skill level. He reckoned that Tendulkar is the most complete batsman ever and there's no way one can be compared to him. Kohli stated that comparisons are not fair to him because of what he’s given Indian cricket. The dynamic batsman opined that there is no way Tendulkar can be compared to any player from this generation.

In another one of his interviews, Kohli had said that he feels embarrassed on comparisons with Tendulkar. He added that it is unfair because Tendulkar can't be compared with anyone. The RCB captain further said that he has looked up to Tendulkar but wants to be himself and wants to draw inspiration from him. According to Kohli, Tendulkar is two levels above any player. The modern-day great stated that Tendulkar was born with talent but comparitively, he had to work for it.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Virat Kohli stats

The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers just as the Sachin Tendulkar centuries count. Ever since he made his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,818 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

SOURCE: PTI