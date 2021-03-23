Virat Kohli Has Hearty Laugh As Krunal Pandya Wrongly Appeals For LBW Against Sam Billings

Krunal Pandya could do nothing wrong on his ODI debut against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. Not only did he score a quickfire yet impactful fifty but also went on to star with the ball in hand during the second innings. However, there was an incident from his end which left his captain Virat Kohli in splits.

Krunal Pandya leaves Virat Kohli in splits

This happened in the 28th over of England's run chase. When the ball hit middle-order batsman Sam Billings' bat as he worked it to sweeper cover for a single. However, what really stood out here is that Krunal appealed for a leg before wicket despite the ball hitting the middle of the bat and when the umpire was not convinced, a clueless left-arm spinner asked wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant whether the ball had hit the bat or the pad and that is when skipper Virat Kohli was seen having a hearty laugh.

Watch the hilarious incident here:

Ultimately, Krunal Pandya did succeed in picking up his maiden ODI scalp when he accounted for Sam Curran. He finished his spell with figures of 1/59 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.90.

India go 1-0 up in the three-match series

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century.

The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.