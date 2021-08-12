'Virat Kohli Has Matured Now And Is Always Positive', Asserts All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Talking about his teammate Virat Kohli, India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja said that the Indian skipper has 'matured' as a captain and that he always maintains a positive attitude.

Virat Kohli has been captaining the Indian Test team since late 2014 and was named the national cricket team's full-time captain in January 2017. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja was an integral member of the Indian squad that won the ICC U-19 World Cup under Virat Kohli in 2008 in Malaysia.

England vs India: Jadeja on Virat's 'maturity' as captain

Virat Kohli did receive brickbats from a few critics after India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final in June. But a few months after tasting bitter defeat, the batting megastar started afresh in the first Test against England at Nottingham with some excellent field placements. However, he did not get the desired result as rain washed the match away on Day 5.

Ahead of the second Test match at Lord's, London, Ravindra Jadeja talked about how Virat Kohli has grown as a captain.

"Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series," said Ravindra Jadeja as quoted by news agency ANI.

"He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field," Jadeja added.

India vs England 2nd Test

Team India looked promising to win the first Test match at Trent Bridge and take a 1-0 series lead against England, but their hopes were dampened by rain on the final day of the match. The contest was washed out, much in favour of the English side. The Indian cricket team will now be hoping to draw first blood at the 'Mecca' of Cricket, Lord's, and aim for an early lead in this Test series. The second Test match gets underway on Thursday.