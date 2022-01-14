Virat Kohli Highlights 4 Positives From Team India's Test Series Loss To South Africa

While Team India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the batting side had let the team down in the second and third IND vs SA Tests, he did highlight some positives that could be drawn from the series.

The Kohli-led side lost the India vs South Africa series 2-1 despite winning the first Test in Centurion by a staggering 113 runs. The Proteas came fighting back in the second and third Tests as they won both matches by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli highlights positives from India's loss to South Africa

Even though Virat Kohli spent most of his post-match press conference analyzing why they came up short in the India vs South Africa Test series, he did highlight some positives that could be taken from their performances. The 33-year old began by praising Rishabh Pant for his brilliant century in the third and final Test as it gave India a fighting chance to make a comeback in the match.

"Definitely I think it was a high-quality knock given the conditions and the situation and the kind of bowling that was on display, and that's the talent he possesses. Hence I said it's up to him to keep learning from the mistakes that happen because we understand what he can do for the team on a regular basis and the quality that he has as a wicketkeeper and a batsman, he can surely keep doing it as a regular occurrence for India and that is only going to help the team to be in match-winning positions because he's a special talent and he can do some special things. Tremendous knock, one of the better hundreds that I have seen," said Kohli.

'There's no running away from that' – Virat Kohli reflects on India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa.



Watch now 📺 https://t.co/c5lbhC3qnT — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2022

The second positive that Kohli took from the Test series was the fighting spirit Team India displayed. Kohli explained that Team India did not get humiliated and that they were 'competitive' throughout the second and third Test. The Indian skipper then praised India's bowling as he explained that while they may not have been at their best in South Africa, the side has dominated teams in various other countries.

Kohli then also praised Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane even though the two batters had come under severe scrutiny recently. "As I said before and I will say again, we have continued to back Cheteshwar and Ajinkya because of the kind of players they are, what they have done in Test cricket for India over the years, and playing crucial knocks in the second Test as well. You saw that important partnership in the second innings [of the second Test], which got us to a total that we could fight for, so these are the kind of performances that we recognise as a team," explained the 33-year old during his post-match press conference.